(Bloomberg) -- House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries echoed the White House in criticizing a Republican plan to vote on a stand-alone $17.6 billion Israel aid package, while saying his party’s lawmakers would consider the bill.

Jeffries said national security concerns tied to Ukraine and the US-Mexico border also need to be addressed, reflecting the Biden administration’s position in favor of a comprehensive bill.

“The responsible approach is a comprehensive one to address America’s national security priorities,” he said on ABC’s This Week.

Jeffries said the Israel bill unveiled Saturday by Speaker Mike Johnson will be evaluated by Democrats, though it falls short by failing to support Ukraine “against Russian aggression.” Challenges related to the US’s “broken immigration system” also need to be worked on, he said.

A bipartisan bill to address those concerns in a comprehensive way, including border security, could be unveiled by Senate negotiations as early as Sunday afternoon, Jeffries said. But he blamed Johnson and other House Republicans for following the bidding of former President Donald Trump in calling that bill “dead on arrival” without seeing it.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reiterated that the administration sees Johnson’s Israel-only bill as “a ploy” and not a serious effort to deal with US national security challenges.

“That means supporting Israel. It means the war in Ukraine. It means the Indo-Pacific. And it means the border,” Sullivan said on This Week.

The bill includes funds for Israel’s Iron Dome and Iron Beam missile defense systems, funds for US military operations in the Middle East and enhanced protection for US personnel at embassies. It wouldn’t lead to offsetting spending cuts, unlike a $14 billion Israel aid bill that passed the House over Democratic objections.

Johnson said Saturday that the goal is to get aid to Israel urgently to help its battle with Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel.

