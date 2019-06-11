(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of protesters converged on Hong Kong’s legislature Wednesday, as lawmakers began days of debate expected to result in the passage of legislation that would for the first time allow extraditions to China.

While Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam argues the bill is necessary to close a legal loophole that makes the city a refuge to criminals, opponents say its approval would blow up the legal wall intended to keep the former British colony’s justice system separate from China’s.

Here are the latest developments (all times local):

Blocking Major Roads (8:50 a.m.)

Demonstrators blocked Gloucester Road, a key artery into the city’s central business district, and a thoroughfare outside the Legislative Council building, according to local news footage.

Protesters put up barricades on Lung Wo Road, echoing a tactic used in 2014 as part of the Occupy movement to win democratic reforms.

