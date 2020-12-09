(Bloomberg) -- A former Department of Homeland Security official who said he was ordered to suppress intelligence on Russian interference in the 2020 election and white supremacists’ threats is scheduled to appear privately before a House committee this week.

The closed-door interview of Brian Murphy by Intelligence Committee staffers was confirmed by Representative Denny Heck, a Washington State Democrat, who serves on the panel, and two committee officials. Murphy filed a whistle-blower complaint detailing his allegations.

Murphy served as the head of the Homeland Security’s intelligence division until August. His complaint alleged he was ordered to downplay the threats -- after being told they made President Donald Trump “look bad” -- by officials including Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf, Acting DHS Deputy Secretary Kenneth Cuccinelli and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien.

In August, Murphy was demoted from his post as DHS’s principal deputy undersecretary for the Office of Intelligence and Analysis on the grounds that he had improperly gathered information on journalists covering Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon. He became assistant to the deputy under secretary for the DHS Management Division.

DHS officials rejected Murphy’s allegations and said the department worked to address threats to the U.S. regardless of ideology.

Murphy claims that Wolf instructed him to stop providing intelligence assessments on Russian election meddling and start reporting instead on interference activities by China and Iran, according to the complaint, which was released in September by committee Democrats.

Murphy also alleges he was told by Cuccinelli to downplay the threat of white supremacists in favor of promoting the narrative that left-wing groups presented more of a danger, according to the complaint.

