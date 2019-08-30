Dengue Has Killed 882 in Philippines This Year, Inquirer Says

(Bloomberg) -- Dengue cases in the Philippines have doubled to 208,917 this year, with deaths at 882, Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing Department of Health data.

The number of cases from January 1 to August 10 was more than twice the 102,298 recorded in the same period last year, where 540 people died, Inquirer reported.

The Southeast Asian nation declared a dengue epidemic in early August to allow local governments to use emergency funds to control the mosquito-borne disease.

