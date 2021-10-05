(Bloomberg) -- Lawmakers in Denmark set binding carbon emission targets for the Nordic country’s agricultural industry to ensure a green transition, in an historic agreement supported across party lines.

The deal ensures that farmers, whose dairy and pork products are sold globally, will reduce their emissions by 55-65% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels, the finance ministry said on Monday. The government has set aside 3.8 billion kroner ($600 million) to compensate farmers during the transition.

The industry is one of Denmark’s biggest sinners when it comes to carbon. That makes the deal crucial for the country’s ability to reach its target to cut emissions nationwide by 70% no later than 2030.

The agreement is expected to reduce emissions by 7.4 million tons CO2 by 2030, and includes converting some farmland to wildlife areas. But Denmark may need to cut an additional 10 million tons across industries, the government warned.

