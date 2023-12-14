(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s police arrested three people on suspicion of preparing a terrorism attack, while a fourth was detained in the Netherlands.

Danish police and its intelligence agency made the arrests early on Thursday as part of a “coordinated action at different locations in Denmark,” according to a statement. The people weren’t identified nor was the target of the possible attack.

The three, who’ll be charged under Danish anti-terrorism law, are part of a network with international ties as well as links to local gangs, police said. The operation followed an “intensive investigation” carried out in collaboration with foreign partners, Flemming Drejer, operational chief at the Danish Security and Intelligence Service said at a press briefing.

The Dutch police on Thursday arrested a 57-year-old Rotterdam resident in a terror investigation, news agency ANP reported, citing a police spokesperson. The suspect has been officially arrested at the request of Germany and is also wanted by Denmark, according to ANP.

The Dutch counter-terrorism agency Tuesday raised the terrorist threat level in the country to “substantial,” one notch below the top level. The terrorist threat from jihadist organizations increased “over the past few months,” the Dutch agency said.

The terrorism threat against Denmark has grown more serious this year following a series of burnings of the Koran and the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Danish Defense Intelligence Service warned in its annual risk assessment published this week.

“It’s a serious matter,” Drejer said at the briefing, but urged Danes to act as normal. He said authorities are “attentive” to Jewish interests but that he wouldn’t comment on motives. He also said the arrests were made at an “early stage of the investigation.”

Mossad, Israel’s intelligence service, said the arrested people were “acting on behalf of the terrorist organization Hamas,” and that Danish authorities have “foiled an attack aimed at killing innocent citizens on European soil,” according to a statement.

Earlier this month, Denmark ordered its military to help protect Jewish and Israeli locations after a rise in antisemitism spurred by the conflict in the Middle East. The parliament has now also passed a law banning the inappropriate treatment of religious books after the Koran burnings triggered protests across the Middle East and caused national security concerns.

