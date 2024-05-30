(Bloomberg) -- In Novo Nordisk A/S’s home country of Denmark, authorities now ask doctors to start moving Ozempic patients on to cheaper drugs ahead of stricter subsidies rules coming later this year.

Denmark’s health authority and drug regulator requested on Thursday doctors prepare by reviewing “each individual patient” using Novo’s diabetes medicine Ozempic, to asses whether a patient should switch to “a relevant and cheaper treatment alternative.”

The new rules were announced earlier this month and will take effect in November. They restrict public subsidies for GLP-1 analogues used to treat type 2 diabetes by only reimbursing patients who can’t be treated with alternatives, in an aim to lower the cost for Danish taxpayers.

The Danish drug regulator has estimated the new setup would bring about half of current GLP-1 users on to a cheaper medicine. The rules also cover Novo’s Rybelsus and Eli Lilly & Co.’s Trulicity, though Ozempic is by far the most used of these treatments in the Nordic country.

The rising popularity of the drug has led to a massive bill for Denmark’s public health care system. In 2023, authorities spent $200 million on Ozempic — 8% of all medicine costs, and twice as much as the previous year. Officials warned that should costs continue to surge, it would necessitate cuts.

