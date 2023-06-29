(Bloomberg) -- Denmark agreed to allocate 143 billion kroner ($21 billion) to its armed forces over the next 10 years as the Nordic country ramps up spending due to the threat from Russia.

With the new budget, Denmark will in 2030 reach a NATO requirement on spending 2% of gross domestic product on its defense, according to a statement published late Wednesday. The government reached the deal with most of the opposition parities in parliament.

While a founding member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Denmark has for decades spent less on military than its allies, allocating about 1.3% of its GDP. Since Russia’s attack on Ukraine last year, the political mood has shifted and Denmark has also joined the European Union’s defense pact, ending one of the country’s four opt-outs from EU cooperation.

The parties behind the new defense deal will later this year decide on the details of the plan, including whether Denmark should introduce compulsory military conscription for women.

