Denmark Can Send F-16 Jets to Ukraine After Gaining US Approval

(Bloomberg) -- Denmark has received US approval to send its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as soon as pilots have been trained, the Danish foreign minister said.

Lars Lokke Rasmussen said he had received a “friendly letter” from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, giving Denmark “certain options for action,” according to an interview broadcast by DR on Friday.

He declined to say when Denmark might send the aircraft. The Nordic country has previously said it wants to hold on to its roughly 30 F-16 jets through 2024. The aircraft are being phased out as Denmark receives 27 new F-35 Joint Striker Fighters it has ordered from Lockheed Martin Corp.

“Together with our allies, we’re now clarifying the next steps,” Lokke Rasmussen said. The Dutch foreign ministry has received the same approval, Reuters reported earlier.

