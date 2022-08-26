(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s government, which is facing an election within a few months, reached a deal to cap rent increases to soften the blow of accelerating inflation.

Rents, tied to the Danish consumer price index, can only rise 4% per year over the next two years, the country’s ministry for housing said in a statement on Friday. The cap will apply to both existing and future housing contracts.

Denmark’s inflation rate jumped to an annual 8.7% in July, the highest since 1983. The deal, which the Social Democrat government reached with parties supporting it in parliament, will bring relief to about 160,000 tenants who would otherwise have faced substantial increases, the ministry said.

The government has lagged the opposition in recent polls after enjoying strong backing during the pandemic, which left Denmark in a better shape than most of its peers. The deadline for the next general election is June 2023, but a party in the ruling bloc has threatened to withdraw its support if Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen fails to call a vote by October.

