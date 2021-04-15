(Bloomberg) -- Prosecutors in Denmark charged three members of a dissident Iranian opposition group with promoting and financing terrorism in Iran in coordination with Saudi Arabian intelligence.

The individuals, who weren’t named before the April 29 start of their trial, are “leading members” of the Denmark-based Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, according to a statement from the Danish Prosecution Service.

Iran has accused the group of masterminding a September 2018 gun attack on a military parade in the country’s southwestern city of Ahvaz which killed 25 people.

At the time, ASML said it carried out the attack before denying any involvement when it was also claimed by Islamic State.

The statement didn’t give any details about the group’s alleged relationship with Saudi intelligence. Iran and Saudi Arabia haven’t had diplomatic ties since January 2016 and the two countries have been on opposing sides of conflicts in Yemen and Syria, often via proxy forces.

Investigations into the three started in November 2018, prosecutors said in the statement. The case is linked to that of a Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin charged with helping Iranian intelligence services plan to murder one of the ASML members, they said.

