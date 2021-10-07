(Bloomberg) -- Denmark has charged three women with supporting terrorism and illegal traveling in conflict zones immediately after evacuating them from Syrian refugee camps.

The women - all Danish citizens -- were airlifted from the al-Roj camp on Wednesday along with their 14 children and detained as soon as the evacuation plane hit Danish soil, the National Board of Social Services said in a statement.

Denmark’s government decided in the spring after much political turmoil to evacuate its own nationals in the Syrian camps based on a security risk assessment from intelligence agencies due to their affiliation with Islamic State.

