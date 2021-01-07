(Bloomberg) -- Denmark has charged two British citizens for their role in a 9.6 billion-krone ($1.6 billion) dividend tax fraud, as police take a major step toward wrapping up a years-long investigation.

The two are believed to have “committed cynical and meticulously planned fraud,” Danish police said in a statement on Thursday. Neither suspect was named, but police said one resides in Dubai, which is the home of former trader and hedge-fund manager Sanjay Shah, the subject of a U.K. investigation into Cum-Ex trades.

“Mr. Shah is consulting with his lawyers. We will not be commenting until after these conversations,” his spokesman Jack Irvine said by email.

The development marks something of a milestone in a case that has outraged Danes since they learned that international financiers stole about $2 billion from state coffers by falsely claiming refunds on their dividend taxes. The wider Cum-Ex scandal is still being investigated in Germany and the U.K., as well as in Denmark.

The Danish Tax Agency said in a separate statement that the latest charges target “some of the central actors” in the Cum-Ex scandal, and that it is looking forward to reclaiming as much of the money that was stolen as possible.

Denmark says the two U.K. citizens received the money after unlawfully claiming refunds on their Danish dividend taxes. The investigation “against other suspects in several other tracks of the dividend reclaim case continues,” according to Thursday’s statement from the Danish State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime.

Under Danish law, suspects aren’t identified by name when charged until after a court case has taken place. Exceptions have been made in the past, however, when the individuals involved are high profile.

Danish police have seized assets worth over 3 billion kroner in connection with the case.

(Adds comment from Sanjay Shah spokesperson)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.