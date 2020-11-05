(Bloomberg) -- Denmark is imposing a new set of restrictions on movement after discovering a dangerous mutation of Covid-19 in the country’s mink population.

Health officials say the new strain of the virus that they’ve found affects the spike protein, potentially threating efforts to develop a vaccine.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is due to hold a press briefing on the situation later on Thursday. Her government is planning to cull up to 17 million mink in an effort to contain the outbreak.

The World Health Organization says it’s in touch with Danish authorities “to find out more about this event.”

There are so far 12 known cases of humans having been infected by the new virus strain in Denmark. Cases of Covid-19 were found in 217 out of 1,139 Danish mink farms, the government said on Wednesday.

People who have contracted the new form of the virus don’t appear to be suffering more severe symptoms, according to Danish health officials. The virus was most likely originally transmitted to the mink from humans, and then back again.

The new restrictions will apply to northern Jutland, which is part of western Denmark, and home to the country’s mink production.

