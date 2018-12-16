(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s government cut its forecast for economic growth this year and the next, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

The economy ministry sees gross domestic product growth of 1.7 percent in 2018 compared with its August forecast of 1.8 percent.

GDP growth will also be 1.7 percent next year compared a previous forecast of 1.8 percent, according to the document.

GDP growth will slow to 1.6 percent in 2020, according to the document.

Denmark’s government is due to present its economic review report on Monday at 1 p.m. in Copenhagen.

