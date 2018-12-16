1h ago
Denmark Cuts Economic Growth Forecast for 2018-2019
(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s government cut its forecast for economic growth this year and the next, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.
- The economy ministry sees gross domestic product growth of 1.7 percent in 2018 compared with its August forecast of 1.8 percent.
- GDP growth will also be 1.7 percent next year compared a previous forecast of 1.8 percent, according to the document.
- GDP growth will slow to 1.6 percent in 2020, according to the document.
- Denmark’s government is due to present its economic review report on Monday at 1 p.m. in Copenhagen.
