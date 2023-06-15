(Bloomberg) -- Denmark matched the European Central Bank’s 25-basis-point interest rate hike to protect the krone’s peg against the euro.

The Danish central bank raised its current account rate to 3.1% from 2.85%, it said in a statement on Thursday, after the ECB lifted its key policy rate by the same margin earlier in the day. The match was expected by all seven Danish economists surveyed by Bloomberg News.

It was Nationalbanken’s eighth interest rate hike since July 2022, all of which have followed ECB moves. The Danish central bank, whose sole mandate is to maintain a fixed exchange rate, has twice in the period lifted rates less than its European counterpart to address upward pressure on the krone. The ECB’s key policy rate is now 3.5%, 40 basis points higher than in Denmark.

“The interest rate difference is relatively large in a historical context,” said Soren Kristensen, chief economist at Sydbank A/S. This is because the Danish economy is currently “performing brilliantly,” resulting in a significant current account surplus.

The 1:1 rate hike match was expected because the krone is trading close to its 7.46038 euro parity and the central bank has not had to intervene in the currency market in recent months. Nationalbanken’s chief, Christian Kettel Thomsen, told Bloomberg in May the krone was at “a comfortable” level, given it’s “not far away from the central parity.”

Recent ECB Hikes and Danish Reaction

The krone was little changed against the euro at 5:12 p.m. in Copenhagen.

The Danish central bank uses its fixed exchange rate policy to achieve price stability. In May, the Scandinavian country’s inflation rate dropped for a seventh consecutive month, the longest declining streak since 1985, to 2.9% from a four-decade peak of 10.1% in October.

The Danish krone is now around the “preferred level for the central bank,” said Jan Storup Nielsen, chief analyst at Nordea Bank Abp. “The current interest rate spread of 40 basis points between the policy interest rate in the ECB and the Danish central bank is therefore expected to be maintained in the coming period.”

