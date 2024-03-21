(Bloomberg) -- Danish maritime authorities have detained a tanker that was due to carry Russian oil after it collided with another ship in its waters earlier this month.

The Andromeda Star collided with a cargo ship called Peace south of Copenhagen on March 2, the Danish Maritime Authority said. The oil tanker suffered a minor crack in its hull and was detained on safety grounds until repairs are completed.

The ship has been allowed to sail to a repair yard, where it arrived over the weekend, ship tracking data showed.

The incident offered another reminder of the risks that vessels with unclear ownership pose to even countries that aren’t dealing with Russian oil anymore. There was no spill because the collision occurred when the vessel had no cargo on board and there were also no injuries.

The Andromeda Star had all the required certifications, including insurance, the DMA said. However, possible police reports are being considered against the parties involved in the accident for violations of maritime regulations.

