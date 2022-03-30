Mar 30, 2022
Denmark Doubles Energy Subsidies for Poorest Households
Denmark will double the energy subsidies it plans to give the poorest households to help pay for higher heating bills caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The aid, which parliament originally had agreed on in February before Russia’s invasion, will now total 2 billion kroner ($300 million), the government said on Wednesday. It includes a one-time tax free payment of 6,000 kroner to more than 400,000 households with annual income below 650,000 kroner, to be paid out in August and September.
