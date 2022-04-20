16h ago
Denmark Expects to Cut 3.7 Million Tons of CO2 With Climate Tax
(Bloomberg) -- Denmark expects to cut 3.7 million tons of CO2 in 2030 by changing the way it taxes companies for emissions.
The Nordic country, which has a plan to reduce emissions by 70% before 2030, will charge companies as much as 1,125 kroner ($165) per ton of CO2, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.
