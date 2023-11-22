(Bloomberg) -- The delivery of Denmark’s new F-35 fighter jets, which are replacing the fleet of F-16s the Nordic country is gradually handing over to Ukraine, risks further delay due to technology hurdles at producer Lockheed Martin Corp.

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said there’s “currently no clear picture” of when the next F-35 Joint Striker Fighters will arrive due to upgrading issues with the software used by the aircraft, according to a statement. He said he’s in dialog with US peers to find a possible solution.

The minister had previously warned that the jets, which were originally due to be shipped in the first half of next year, would be delayed by at least six months. He repeated that he doesn’t expect the delays will affect the donation of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, nor any Danish obligations under the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Denmark has so far received four of the 27 aircraft it has ordered.

