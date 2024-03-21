(Bloomberg) -- Denmark faces increased risks from potential terrorist attacks due to the conflict in Israel and Gaza and recent burnings of the Koran in the Nordic country, according to the national security and intelligence service.

The likelihood of incidents remains at level 4 on a 5-point scale, indicating a “serious” threat, but risks “have intensified within the current level,” the agency said in its annual assessment report published on Thursday.

“The violations against the Koran and the conflict in the Middle East both have derived effects on the threat situation in Denmark,” Michael Hamann, head of the agency’s center for terrorism analysis, said in a statement. “We believe the terrorism threat against Denmark and Danish interests abroad will be intensified for at least the coming year.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.