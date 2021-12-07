(Bloomberg) -- Denmark has found omicron virus in sewage water for the first time and has given up its initial strategy to contain the variant, health authorities said.

Denmark has registered 398 omicron cases as of Tuesday, up by 137 cases from a day earlier, SSI, the country’s institute for infectious disease, said in a statement.

It’s no longer “proportional” to use extra resources to eliminate the omicron version of the virus, Soren Brostrom, the head of the Danish Health Authority, said at a press conference in Copenhagen.

The variant is now causing infections broadly in the Danish society and can no longer be connected to a specific contamination chain, authorities said. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said she plans to hold a press briefing on Wednesday where she may introduce new restrictions.

