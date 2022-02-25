(Bloomberg) -- Denmark lacks concrete plans for half the carbon-emission cuts the country needs to meet its 2030 target, the government’s climate watchdog said.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has set a plan to reduce emissions by 70% before 2030, compared with 1990 levels. The target is more ambitious than the 55% goal set in the European Union. But despite making significant progress, the Danish government is currently falling short by not mapping out how it will cut 10 million tons of CO2, the climate council said.

“The government’s climate efforts overall don’t yet illustrate how the 2030 target will be met,” the council said in its annual policy review report. It recommended a broad emissions tax for businesses and that the country builds more wind farms and solar energy projects.

Denmark last year agreed on the ownership structure for a $34 billion man-made energy island in the North Sea and made a deal that set a binding target for farmers to cut emissions by 55-65% by 2030. To help fund the transition, Denmark set aside 60% of the EU’s covid recovery program for climate measures and sold its first green sovereign bond last month.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.