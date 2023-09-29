(Bloomberg) -- Denmark will lose the only female chief executive officer among its large banks as Karen Frosig decided to step down from her position at Sydbank A/S from next year.

A successor has already been found and will be announced at a later date, the lender said in a statement on Friday. Frosig, 65, had expressed a wish to retire, it said.

Frosig has called for Denmark to introduce quotas to force gender diversity on company boards and executive management teams. She has told local media she initially was skeptic about forced quotes but that she changed her mind after little progress on diversity had happened on its own over the years.

Frosig, who joined Denmark’s third-largest listed lender in 1994, was the first woman to enter Sydbank’s executive management. According to a 2022 tally by the Jyllands-Posten newspaper, Frosig was one of just five female CEOs at Denmark’s more than 50 banks and the other four all served a small lenders.

Sydbank’s collaboration with Frosig has been “long, close and constructive,” and her “unwavering leadership” has helped the bank through many changes and challenges, Chairman Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen said in Friday’s statement.

Under her 13-year CEO tenure, Sydbank’s shares have returned an annual average of 8.8% to shareholders, compared with 8.2% for Sydbank’s peers, according to data collected by Bloomberg.

