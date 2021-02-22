(Bloomberg) -- Denmark may be able to reopen some stores as well as elementary schools for older children after the current virus restrictions are set to end next week, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke told broadcaster DR.

The government will present its final decision at a press conference on Wednesday, but based on calculations from an expert group, lower contamination numbers may allow some regions to ease restrictions even more, Heunicke said.

The number of daily virus cases has stabilized at 400 to 500 in February, down from about 4,000 when Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen introduced a partial lockdown on Dec. 16.

