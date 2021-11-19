2h ago
Denmark May Require State Workers to Show Corona Passports
(Bloomberg) -- Denmark may require state-employed workers to provide corona passports at their work places, in the country’s latest efforts to fight a rise in Covid-19 infections.
Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Friday he expects the proposal will have the backing from a majority in parliament. The government also considers expanding the use of the passport to other areas, the minister said at a press conference in Copenhagen.
Denmark, which has 185,000 state employees, earlier this month introduced the passport for some public events, including restaurant visits. Daily infections have gone up by a factor of 10 since the country ended restrictions in September.
