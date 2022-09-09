(Bloomberg) -- Denmark signed a deal with Rwanda to move the Nordic country closer to setting up an asylum center outside of the European Union to reduce the number of people seeking refuge.

The two countries declared a “joint ambition” to collaborate on asylum and that they will set up a mechanism that could transfer seekers to Rwanda from Denmark, according to a statement published by the government in Copenhagen on Friday.

In the UK, plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda have spurred a long-running legal spat and the issue was a theme for the Conservative Party leadership candidates. In Denmark, where immigration policies already have been tightened severely over the past two decades, the minority Social Democrat government has faced opposition from its support parties in parliament over the plan, which it first aired in 2020.

Last month, Denmark said it will open an office in the capital of Kigali with two diplomats.

“We’re working on creating a more fair asylum system and we’re taking new steps,” Kaare Dybvad, Denmark’s minister for foreigners and integration, said in Friday’s statement. “It’s important that we don’t rush things through, but that we work thoroughly to reach an agreement in accordance with Denmark’s and Rwanda’s international commitments.”

