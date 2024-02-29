Feb 29, 2024
Denmark Now Likely to Reach 2025 Climate Goal, Watchdog Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Denmark is likely to meet its short-term climate goal and is also edging closer to achieving a 2030 target after new data significantly lowered the Nordic nation’s emissions reduction need, according a government watchdog.
Updated estimates on carbon-rich soils give Denmark “good chances” of reaching the lower limit of its 2025 target to cut emissions by 50-54% from 1990 levels, the Danish Council on Climate Change said in its annual status report on Thursday.
Denmark is also closer to reaching its 70% emissions reduction goal by the end of the decade, with its carbon budget now only requiring additional savings of 2.6 million tons of CO2, it said. It comes as the government is reviewing an expert group proposal for a carbon tax on agricultural production intended to close this gap.
Still, the watchdog concluded there’s a risk the government won’t succeed in reaching its 2030 goal solely based on its current plan, especially as the strategy to tax agriculture is “extremely risky” due to conflicting political interests.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:03
Canada's 'student trafficking' industry is backfiring on Trudeau
-
5:08
Do you want AI with that? Fast food chains go digital with dynamic pricing, bots
-
6:49
Canada tax changes to be aware of in 2024
-
6:09
Group RRSP use rising as retirement savings burden 'largely on employees': experts
-
45 cents short, $96 in fees: Court approves TD insufficient fund fees settlement
-
5:01
Immigration surge fuels male population boom in Canada