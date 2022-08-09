(Bloomberg) -- Denmark, home to the only company which has an approved vaccine for monkeypox on the market, will start offering the shot to its citizens more broadly as the virus spreads.

The vaccine will be offered to all men who have sex with men, the group most vulnerable to the transmission of the disease, the Danish Health Authority said in a statement on Tuesday. Until now, the shot has only been offered to people who have been in close contact to a person that’s infected.

“Unfortunately, we have a rising number of people infected with monkeypox in Denmark,” Helene Probst, deputy director at the authority, said in the statement. “We want to give better protection to those who are most at risk of becoming infected.”

Danish cases have jumped sevenfold over the last six weeks to 126.

Denmark is using Imvanex, the smallpox vaccine which last month was approved by European health authorities for monkeypox. It’s produced by Bavarian Nordic A/S, a Danish company which in recent months has announced a slew of vaccine orders from governments in Europe and North America.

