(Bloomberg) -- Denmark is offering to increase its military deployment in the three Baltic countries by sending 800 more troops under NATO command.

The countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania “are in a particular vulnerable situation” at the moment, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters on Tuesday in Copenhagen. The minister and other members of parliament will visit the three countries over the next two days.

The Nordic country already has 200 troops and several F-16 jets in the Baltic countries as well as a war ship in the area, Frederiksen said. Denmark is waiting for an official request from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization before it will send the additional troops.

