Denmark will soon welcome citizens from European Union countries, including the U.K., which have less than 20 confirmed cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Danes will also be allowed to travel to those destinations that fulfill the government’s criteria, according to a statement Thursday. The new policy comes into force on June 27.

Denmark is already welcoming tourists from Norway, Germany and Iceland. Portugal and neighboring Sweden were left out of the updated guidelines.

“We are in a much better place in Denmark than we had dared hope for just a short time ago. Therefore, we can now relax the travel guides in a way that allows us to open up most of Europe,” Foreign Affairs Minister Jeppe Kofod said.

