(Bloomberg) --

Denmark is opening its borders to all of Sweden following a recent slowdown in the number of Covid-19 infections in the neighboring country.

Updated travel guidelines issued by the Foreign Ministry on Thursday added Romania to the list of countries to which unnecessary travel is discouraged. The ministry is also requiring Danes returning from a holiday in Spain’s most affected regions to be tested for the virus.

Sweden lifted its advice against “unnecessary travel” to Norway and Denmark on Wednesday, while Norway is now advising against non-essential travel to Belgium.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.