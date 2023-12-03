(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s government ordered the country’s military to help the police protect Jewish and Israeli locations amid increased threats of terrorism spurred by the conflict in the Middle East.

Soldiers will help protect sites, including Israel’s embassy and the synagogue in Copenhagen, the ministry of defense said on Saturday. Police resources have been stretched after a series of large demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war, as well as local burnings of the Koran, it said.

“The terrorist threat against Denmark is serious,” Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement. “And the conflict in the Middle East has led to a completely unacceptable rise in anti-Semitism and more uncertainty among Jews in Denmark.”

Denmark, a country of 5.9 million people, has about 7,000 Jews and 250,000 Muslims.

