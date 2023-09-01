(Bloomberg) -- Denmark has ordered the Russian embassy in Copenhagen to reduce its staff after failed negotiations in which Russia sought to get visas for persons the Nordic country said were intelligence officers.

The two countries have been in “lengthy negotiations” regarding visas for employees at the Danish embassy in Moscow, Denmark’s foreign ministry said in a statement. Talks “have not led to results due to repeated Russian attempts to include visa requests for Russian intelligence officers as part of those negotiations.”

The ministry has now told the Russian ambassador in Copenhagen to cut staff to a maximum of 5 diplomats and 20 administrative and technical staff, corresponding to the size of the Danish embassy in Moscow, by Sept. 29. Local newswire Ritzau reported the order means that 10 Russians will have to leave the country.

