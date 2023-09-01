You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Sep 1, 2023
Denmark Orders Russia To Cut Embassy Staff After Failed Talks
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Denmark has ordered the Russian embassy in Copenhagen to reduce its staff after failed negotiations in which Russia sought to get visas for persons the Nordic country said were intelligence officers.
The two countries have been in “lengthy negotiations” regarding visas for employees at the Danish embassy in Moscow, Denmark’s foreign ministry said in a statement. Talks “have not led to results due to repeated Russian attempts to include visa requests for Russian intelligence officers as part of those negotiations.”
The ministry has now told the Russian ambassador in Copenhagen to cut staff to a maximum of 5 diplomats and 20 administrative and technical staff, corresponding to the size of the Danish embassy in Moscow, by Sept. 29. Local newswire Ritzau reported the order means that 10 Russians will have to leave the country.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
9:12
These cars are stolen so often that insurance premiums are climbing
-
6:20
Canada likely sitting on the largest housing bubble of all time: Strategist
-
4:20
Millennials’ debt has 'ballooned': RBC economist
-
6:14
Decades of policy failures spurred Canada's housing crisis: Former deputy PM
-
8:29
Software stocks to benefit from AI: Expert
-
6:10
Quebec company buys private island with chalet to boost employee happiness