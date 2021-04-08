(Bloomberg) -- Denmark wants to spend 106 billion kroner ($17 billion) by 2035 on transport infrastructure projects that will have a combined neutral impact on emissions even as the Nordic nation is struggling with its ambitious climate targets.

New projects include highways and tunnels across Denmark and improved public transportation such as battery-driven trains, the government said, adding the plan won’t cut or increase emissions. Cities will also get an option to ban vehicles on the road on Sundays. Financing elements include a previously agreed extra tax revenue from company activities in the North Sea.

Denmark, which has fared better economically through the pandemic than most European peers, has pledged to reduce its carbon emissions with 70% by 2030 compared to 1990-levels, while the country’s climate watchdog says it risks falling far short of the goal. One element in the government’s plan includes an ambition to have 1 million electric vehicles on the roads by 2030.

“These are important steps to achieve our climate targets,” said Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen, who invited all parties in parliament to begin negotiations later on Thursday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.