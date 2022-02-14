(Bloomberg) -- Denmark is planning a recruitment drive in neighboring countries as it fights an increasing lack of qualified labor that risks undermining its economic rebound.

As part of planned measures to ease staff shortages, the Social Democrat minority government has proposed setting up so-called pop-up hiring centers in Germany, to the south. It’s taking its cue from another neighbor, Sweden, which it says has had success with similar efforts in places like Greece and Spain.

“This model is flexible and gives us the opportunity to target our effort to recruit European labor within struggling industries,” Employment Minister Peter Hummelgaard Thomsen said in an interview.

The upturn in the Danish economy has placed it ahead of other wealthy nations in terms of pandemic resilience, according to Nordea, the region’s largest lender. But with gross unemployment at 2.5% and approaching all-time lows as a growing number of businesses reports labor shortages, economists and policy makers have warned of a risk of overheating since the summer.

At the equivalent of 39.4 euros ($44.60) in 2020, Denmark’s average hourly wages are Europe’s highest, according to latest available data from Eurostat. That compares with the European Union average of 21.5 euros.

The country has touted its flexible labor-market setup, which combines the ease of hiring and firing with extensive jobless benefits and training.

If the proposal wins majority backing, Danish companies and career advisers will visit German universities and career conferences to advertise for jobs in Denmark and do on-site interviews with candidates.

The first wave of recruitment efforts could target nurses, a public-sector job category where numbers have dwindled in recent years, Hummelgaard Thomsen said.

The government aims to hire as many as 1,000 new nurses, though it’s missing almost five times more, according to an October report by the labor union. Nurses are unhappy with their work conditions after putting in many extra hours during the pandemic and went on the longest strike in 50 years last summer after failing to reach an agreement with employers over pay.

The minister said the plan would also target prospective hires in southern Sweden, which borders Copenhagen, for jobs in the service industry, in particular in Denmark’s renowned food and restaurant sector.

