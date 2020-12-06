(Bloomberg) --

Denmark plans to announce a partial lockdown of its biggest cities, including the capital Copenhagen, after a record spike in coronavirus cases over the weekend.

“We are targeting the areas where the disease is most widespread,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said late on Sunday in a video on her Facebook page. She said stricter measures now might make it possible for Danes to celebrate Christmas with their relatives.

Besides the capital, Denmark’s second and third-largest cities -- Odense and Aarhus -- as well as municipalities close to Copenhagen will all be placed under a partial lockdown, the prime minister said. The government plans to make a formal announcement on Monday, when it will provide more details, she said.

“Our strategy is unchanged,” Frederiksen said. “We need to act quickly so we can avoid a more severe lockdown at a later stage.”

Denmark registered more than 3,800 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, with Saturday’s tally marking the highest number of daily infections since the country was first hit by the pandemic.

