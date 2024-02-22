(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s government pledged to support Ukraine’s security for 10 years, promising military equipment and financial support to help in the defense and reconstruction of the war-ravaged country.

The pledge is similar to ones made by other European countries, including the UK, Germany, and France, this year, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a press briefing on Thursday.

“The situation in Ukraine is critical. We know these donations make a difference,” she said. While Denmark is already one of Ukraine’s largest donors, “we need to do more,” she added.

Since Russia’s large-scale attack, the Nordic country of 6 million people has so far given military aid worth about $4.8 billion and civilian aid worth about $450 million, and plans to double those amounts by 2028. The prime minister said it was too soon to estimate how much extra Denmark will spend under the new pledge.

“It will be expensive, but freedom comes with a price,” Frederiksen said. “All allies need to spend more.”

Denmark was last year alongside the Netherlands the first country to pledge F-16 fighter planes to Ukraine, though those deliveries have since been delayed. The first F-16s will be delivered “this summer,” Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said at the same briefing, adding that Denmark will deliver 15,000 artillery shells is its next military aid package to Ukraine.

