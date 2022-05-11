(Bloomberg) -- Denmark is raising its economic growth forecast for 2022 as the Nordic country’s strong labor market will help the economy overcome most global headwinds, according to government documents seen by Bloomberg News.

Gross domestic product will likely expand 3.4% this year, up from the government’s main scenario in March of 1.6%, the documents showed. The economy will grow 1.9% next year, down from 2.3% in the finance ministry’s March forecast. The government is scheduled to present the forecasts at a press conference on Thursday in Copenhagen.

“We came out of 2021 at a very high pace and have a good starting point for continued growth,” Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said in the documents. Still, he warned that the economy would experience a slowdown later in 2022.

The labor market of AAA rated Denmark has remained resilient amid the pandemic and the gross unemployment rate is currently at 2.5%, the lowest level in 14 years. Still, inflation has jumped to the highest level since 1984 as energy prices soar, and consumer confidence has dropped to the lowest since 1988.

