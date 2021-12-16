(Bloomberg) -- Denmark, one of the countries with the highest number of omicron cases, is raising its growth forecast, predicting that the new virus variant won’t prevent the Nordic economy from booming, according to government documents seen by Bloomberg News.

Gross domestic product will expand by 3.9% this year, up from a previous forecast of 3.8%, the documents showed. The economy will grow 2.8% next year, which is unchanged from an August estimate. The finance ministry is scheduled to present the forecasts Friday in Copenhagen.

This year’s growth has been driven by private consumption, which is set to rise 4.3%, according to the government’s estimate. The recent surge in the virus “won’t fundamentally change the growth outlook,” the ministry’s documents said.

Denmark earlier this month introduced new restrictions, but stopped short of last year’s lockdowns, to fight the virus as infection rates jump to all-time highs. As cases of the omicron variant are now doubling every other day, health authorities recommended on Thursday that the government put in place more curbs.

“We can conclude that the Danish economy so far has performed well through the corona crisis and is in great shape,” Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said in the documents. “The strong Danish economy means that there’s no longer a need for fiscal policy to stimulate the economy.”

Economists have warned of a risk of overheating as the unemployment rate keeps falling and inflation is at the highest in 13 years. Wammen said in the documents that the economy can continue to grow despite a tight labor market because of high household spending power and strong businesses confidence.

Still, he said the spread of the omicron variant is “worrying and creates new uncertainty.”

Separately, the finance ministry lowered its financing need estimate for this year and the next, citing higher tax revenue, among other things. The government will need to borrow a total 146 billion kroner ($22 billion) next year, down from 195 billion kroner seen previously.

These were some of the highlights in the forecast documents to be published on Friday:

The government sees 2021 private consumption rising 4.3%, saw 3.2% in August.

Sees 2022 private consumption rising 3.8%, saw 4.1%

Sees 2021 house prices rising 10.4%, saw 13.1%

Sees 2022 house prices rising 3.3%, saw 3.8%

Sees 2021 fiscal balance at minus 0.3% of GDP, saw minus 0.5%

Sees 2022 fiscal balance at minus 0.2% of GDP, unchanged

Sees 2021 public debt at 37.4% of GDP, saw 40%

Sees 2022 public debt at 34.1% of GDP, saw 38.5%

