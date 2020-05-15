Denmark Records No Virus Deaths for First Day in Two Months

(Bloomberg) -- Denmark had its first day without Covid-19 related deaths in two months, further evidence that its strategy of locking down early has succeeded in bringing the virus under control.

The number of deaths was unchanged at 537 on Friday, the first day without new cases since the middle of March, health authorities in Copenhagen said. The Nordic country of 5.8 million people has tested almost 370,000 citizens and has recorded 10,791 confirmed infections.

Denmark has already started to relax its containment measures, with most shops opening this week and restaurants and cafes set to follow next week.

