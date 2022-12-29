(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s new coronavirus cases jumped to an all-time high as Danes flocked to testing facilities during the holiday break.

Denmark -- among the countries with the most registered cases of the omicron variant -- saw 23,228 cases on Wednesday, 44% above the existing record, according to Statens Serum Institut. Hospitalizations increased by nine people.

“We have a concerning high infection pressure in Denmark, but this is to a large extent an indication that we test a lot and test for virus variants,” Soren Brostrom, head of the Danish Health Authority, told a news conference in Copenhagen. “The high contamination pressure does not translate to the same degree of serious illness as we saw last winter.”

The Nordic nation introduced new curbs last week, including requiring negative tests from all travelers, to halt the spread of omicron that has become the dominant variant in Denmark. The country has Europe’s most rigorous screening program, with a high level of testing, and variant-screening of all positive PCR tests.

Denmark isn’t yet ready with own analysis of the omicron severity data, officials said.

