(Bloomberg) -- Denmark, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, has registered a rise in Covid-19 cases with several key indicators showing that the virus has accelerated in the past month.

The reproductive rate of the virus, known as the R rate, is now 1.2, up from 1 a week ago, which means the virus is spreading, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke tweeted on Tuesday.

The Nordic country has confirmed 1,253 new cases the past 24 hours, or more than double the daily number registered in the beginning of September when Denmark ended the remaining of its restrictions. About 200 people are currently hospitalized.

