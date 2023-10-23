(Bloomberg) -- Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, leader of Denmark’s Liberal Party and the deputy prime minister in the majority coalition government, is leaving politics after his backing suffered a sharp decline in opinion polls.

The 50-year-old will also step down from his role as economy minister, he said in a press briefing on Monday. Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, 47, will take on the role as economy minister as well as deputy prime minister.

Ellemann-Jensen returned to parliament in August after six months of stress leave. He later stepped back as defense minister after finding the job too onerous and time-consuming.

The center-right party is the second largest party in parliament and part of Denmark’s first grand coalition since the 1970s, after it last year teamed up with its traditional opponent, the Social Democrats, led by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. But it has suffered in the polls lately, with support below 10%, compared with 13.3% in the last election and above 20% previously.

“The Liberal Party does not have the size today that it should have,” Ellemann-Jensen said, adding that it was still “the right decision” to team up with the Social Democrats to form the government.

Lund Poulsen said at the same briefing that he wants the party to stay in the coalition.

Liberal Party vice chair, Stephanie Lose, 40, will temporarily take over as party leader until a new head is elected at the party’s next conference in November.

