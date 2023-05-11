(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s deputy prime minister, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, said he will return from six months of sick leave to resume his duties.

Ellemann-Jensen, who also serves as minister of defense, said he decided to return to work on Aug. 1 after consulting with doctors and psychologists, according to a Facebook post Thursday.

The 49-year-old leader of the Liberal Party went on stress leave in February following dizziness and a brief hospitalization. Economy Minister Troels Lund Poulsen temporarily assumed responsibility for the defense ministry while the Liberal Party vice chair, Stephanie Lose, was brought in to take over the economy ministry.

