(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s national railroad operator, DSB, has given Alstom SA a contract worth as much as 20 billion kroner ($3.2 billion) for the delivery of electric trains, the biggest order it has ever placed.

Alstom will deliver at least 100 train sets in the period 2024 to 2030 and will also be in charge of maintenance, according to a document presented on Monday at the transport ministry in Copenhagen.

DSB had in 2018 pre-qualified Siemens Mobility A/S and Stadler Bussnang AG, in addition to Alstom, to bid in the tender.

