(Bloomberg) -- Denmark recorded the biggest economic decline since the global pandemic amid a setback in pharmaceutical production, showing how dependent the Scandinavian country has become on its drug-making industry.

Gross domestic product dropped 1.8% from the previous three months, the largest fall in almost four years, Statistics Denmark said on Tuesday in a preliminary reading. A decline in industry and transport drove the contraction, the agency said.

Read more: Ozempic Maker Novo Nordisk Has Denmark’s Economy Hooked

The data underscores how reliant Denmark has become on its drugmakers, including Novo Nordisk A/S, for economic growth, with quarterly swings in shipments affecting the national economy. Just last week, the Danish government raised its 2024 growth forecast, citing Novo and other pharmaceutical firms as key accelerators, expected to bolster exports as well as investments within construction and machinery.

However, those growth prospects have not yet materialized, with pharmaceutical production falling 12.2% over the quarter, according to data from earlier this month, though economists, as well as Novo’s own chief executive officer, say this is likely to be temporary.

“Denmark should not worry too much,” Novo CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said when asked about the GDP data, at a press meeting on Tuesday. He also said the Danish drugmaker remains on a growth trajectory.

Recorded production value is dependent on supply chain cycles that can vary, and as such it’s important not to look quarter by quarter, Fruergaard Jorgensen said. Demand for its blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy prompted Novo earlier this month to raise its 2024 forecast, saying sales could surge as much as 27%.

Tore Stramer, chief economist at the Danish Chamber of Commerce, said on Tuesday that first-quarter GDP was impacted by a decline in pharmaceutical production from “an extraordinarily high level” and is “probably of both a technical and practical nature.”

“This should not be seen as an expression that a wider slowdown has hit the Danish economy,” Stramer said. “If we look ahead, there are certainly no signs that we are facing a turnaround in production within the pharmaceutical sector; on the contrary, the arrow points strongly upwards.”

Danish first-quarter GDP was also impacted by a drop in cars sales and service exports driven by rising rising freight rates in sea transport, Statistics Denmark said.

