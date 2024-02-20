(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s economy expanded rapidly in the fourth quarter as Novo Nordisk A/S and pharmaceutical peers ramped up production, while revised data show the Nordic country avoided a technical recession earlier in 2023.

Gross domestic product rose 2% from the previous three months, Statistics Denmark said on Tuesday in a preliminary reading for the fourth quarter. The pharmaceutical industry was the driving force behind the expansion, it said, though rising private consumption also supported growth.

The economic rebound comes as Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo is investing heavily to meet massive demand for its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy and diabetes medicine Ozempic. Rising sales have boosted profits to record levels for what is now Europe’s most valuable company, as well as pulling up the entire domestic economy.

Statistics Denmark also revised third-quarter GDP data, saying the economy grew 0.4% rather than contracting 0.7% as previously suggested, meaning Denmark didn’t fall into recession after all.

The figures show a “fantastic final sprint” for the Danish economy in 2023, Tore Stramer, chief economist at the Danish Chamber of Commerce, said in a note. As drugmakers continue to expand production capacity, he expects a “continued solid growth contribution” from the industry in 2024.

Full-year growth for 2023, which came in at 1.8%, would have landed at minus 0.1% without the country’s pharmaceutical industry, according to the data. The statistics agency last year started publishing GDP figures excluding the drug industry amid concern that Novo was distorting the numbers and masking weaknesses elsewhere in the economy.

