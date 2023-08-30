(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s government said it will have a lower financing need next year as the Nordic country’s AAA economy is coming out of the inflation crisis better than feared.

The 2024 net financing need will be a negative 32 billion kroner ($4.7 billion), compared with a negative 14 billion kroner for this year, the finance ministry said in a statement late Wednesday. A negative number means the government has a surplus that doesn’t need to be covered by outside funding.

In gross terms, Denmark will have a financing need of 95 billion kroner in 2024, down from 107 billion kroner in 2023, the ministry said.

The government is due to present new economic forecasts and its 2024 budget proposal on Thursday in Copenhagen.

