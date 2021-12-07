(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s Health Minister Magnus Heunicke has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at a hotel in Brussels, where he is currently attending a meeting with his European peers.

Heunicke, 46, arrived in Brussels Monday evening and tested positive Tuesday morning, ahead of the council meeting, his ministry said in a statement. He has only mild symptoms, including a sore throat.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.